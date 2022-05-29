Ossett United set to play Bradford City and Barnsley sides as part of pre-season plans

Among the games will be two against sides put out by Football League sides.

Ossett will line-up up against a Bradford City XI at Ingfield on Saturday, July 23 (kick-off 3pm).

They will also host a Barnsley XI on Tuesday, July 26 with this match due to kick-off at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ossett United have announced their pre-season games.

United open their warm-ups with an away game against Penistone Church on Friday, July 15 (7.30pm).

They will then travel to play Handsworth FC on Tuesday, July 19 (7.30pm).

One more date confirmed sees Ossett taking on newly promoted Liversedge FC, who won the Northern Premier League East, which also contained United, in the season just finished. The game will take place on Tuesday, August 2 at Ingfield, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

An away fixture is still being sought for Saturday, July 30, while details on the annual Steve Kelly Trophy match with Hemsworth MW will be released shortly.

Season tickets for the 2022/23 season are now on sale, priced £140 for adults, £85 for a concession and £30 for an U16 ticket. They can be bought by emailing [email protected]

The make-up of the Northern Premier League divisions in 2022/23, meanwhile, has been confirmed.

The FA has announced its Step 3 and 4 club allocations, subject to appeal and ratification by FA Council.

At step 4, Carlton Town are moved from NPL Midlands to NPL East – and they are joined in the division by Consett, Grimsby Borough, Long Eaton United and North Shields, who all earned promotion from step 5.

Grantham Town have been placed in NPL East Division following their relegation from the Premier Division, with Witton Albion placed in NPL West Division. But West Yorkshire rivals Frickley Athletic have been confirmed to be relegated into the NCE League.

Ossett will be in a 20-team NPL East Division and up against the following: Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town, Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town, Consett, Dunston, Grantham Town, Grimsby Borough, Hebburn Town, Lincoln United, Long Eaton United, North Shields, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Shildon, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stockton Town, Tadcaster Albion, Worksop Town.

Manager’s player of the year Aaron Haswell has left Ossett United for pastures new in the season ahead.

Haswell has been a popular member of the first team squad, but has rejected the offer of an improved contract to remain at Ingfield and will join a club higher up the football pyramid for the 2022/23 season for an undisclosed fee.

Haswell joined Ossett in 2019 and made 75 appearances for the first team, scoring 15 goals while playing in a variety of positions.

A statement from the club read: “We are disappointed to lose Aaron for next season but respect his desire to challenge himself in a higher division and wish him every success.