Ossett United shift focus to crunch Sheffield FC clash

Ossett United won’t be celebrating their victory over Brighouse Town for too long as they prepare to face Sheffield FC at Ingfield tomorrow (3pm).

That is the message from manager Andy Welsh, who claims Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Town “won’t matter” if his side fail to get a result on Saturday.

Adam Priestley opened the scoring against Brighouse on Tuesday afternoon.

United lost 3-0 against the world’s oldest football club in the reverse fixture in November.

And following a number of up and down results, Welsh says he wants more consistency from his players.

He said: “We set off like a house on fire at the start of the season, we scored the most goals in the division.

“Our goals against Brighouse didn’t come from unbelievable play, they came from utter hard work.

Shiraz Khan scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday.

“On our day we are the best team in the league, but we can’t keep saying it, we have got to turn up.

“The biggest thing is the consistency side of it, we have not been consistent enough.

“We didn’t give Brighouse a sniff on Tuesday, they maybe strolled in thinking that they could turn us over.

“But what people don’t realise is that our home form is very, very good.

“We have scored a hell of a lot of goals, kept a hell of a lot of clean sheets.

“We have got something in our dressing room that we are working on from now until the end of the season on where we want to be.

“If we perform like we did against Brighouse on a weekly basis then I am sure we will be up there.”

Welsh added that Ossett’s ambitions remain the same heading into the rest of 2019.

He said: “We want to get as many wins as we can and be where we should be.

“That is pretty much it really.”

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last four outings, with their last defeat coming in a 2-1 loss against Brighouse on December 8.

Sheffield currently occupy fifth spot on 34 points, four points ahead of Ossett having played a game less.

A win for Welsh’s side would put them just a point behind tomorrow’s visitors and help to further increase their chances of reaching the play-offs.