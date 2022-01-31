Ossett United sign goalkeeper Hall from Stocksbridge Park Steels
Hall has played in goal for Yorkshire's international side and counts Bradford Park Avenue, Farsley Celtic and Brighouse Town among his former employers.
Ossett manager Jas Colliver said: “Ed will be a fantastic signing for us, he is an excellent GK in top form. Welcome aboard.”
Stocksbridge manager Ian Richards told the club's official website: “Ed has been first class on and off the pitch. He is an excellent keeper but an even better person.
“We wanted him to be our number one for the long term however a good offer by Ossett and the opportunity to play much closer to home was too much of a draw for him.
“We wish him nothing but success for the future, thank him for his efforts and attitude this season and he knows him and his family are welcome at the club at anytime.”