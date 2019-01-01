Ossett United start 2019 with statement win over Brighouse Town

A new year brought new fortunes for Ossett United at Ingfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Following a draw against Loughborough Dynamo and narrow loss at rivals Pontefract Collieries, United started 2019 with a comfortable 4-0 win over high-flying Brighouse Town.

The result keeps Andy Welsh's side in contention for a play-off spot as they overcame the league's second-placed team with relative ease.

Town had not lost a league game since October 6 - almost three months - but succumbed to a hefty loss at the home of their West Yorkshire rivals.

After a bright start from Ossett both sides settled into the game with neither having any real chances.

But a late Christmas present from Brighouse keeper Jordan Porter gave United the lead just after the half-hour mark.

A long ball over the top was misjudged by Porter and as he came to clear, the ball bounced over his head and was tucked into the vacant net by Adam Priestley.

Five minutes later, another error from the visitors helped Ossett double their lead.

James Hurtley attempted to shepherd the ball out of ball but was dispossessed by Tom Greaves.

The home forward had plenty of time to make his way toward goal before slotting between the keeper's legs.

On the stroke of half time Ossett put the game beyond Town.

Andy Monkhouse won the ball from Aaron Martin in the penalty area and squared it to James Knowles who placed it in the far corner.

With barley a minute played in the second half Shiraz Khan made it 4-0 to score what proved to be the final goal of the afternoon.

The Ossett winger worked his way into the area before finishing well with his left foot.

Brighouse put together a brief spell of pressure but it wasn't enough to trouble the hosts who started January with an emphatic victory.

Next up for United is a home clash with Sheffield FC while Brighouse travel to Belper.