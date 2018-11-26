Ossett United two games from County Cup Final

Ossett United have the opportunity to reach the semi-finals of the West Riding County Cup for the first time in their history tomorrow evening.

Only rivals Brighouse Town stand in their way as the sides face off in a tasty quarter-final clash at Ingfield tomorrow night (7.45pm).

United boss Andy Welsh feels that reaching the quarter finals is already a magnificent achievement for his side but insists that they want to go further.

"I know a lot of clubs don't take it [County Cup] seriously," said Welsh.

"We have used it for different purposes really, we want to go as far as we can in every competition that we play in.

"It is a great achievement to reach the quarter finals in our first season, it was a great achievement to get as far as we did in the FA Trophy as well.

"Each week we are setting new records."

Ossett and Brighouse have met twice already this season.

The sides played out a 2-2 draw in the league before Town knocked Ossett out of the Intergo League Cup with a 1-0 win last month.

Brighouse head into tomorrow's game having beat second-placed Lincoln United 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Ossett will also be in a buoyant mood after a last-minute goal from Andy Monkhouse saw them claim a 4-3 victory over Frickley Athletic.

And Welsh is expecting more from his players when they take to the field tomorrow evening.

"When the players came back in for pre-season, one of the first things I put on the board was that you are an Ossett United player and people will want to beat you," added Welsh.

"And if you are not up to that challenge, the door is there, go and find something else to do.

"You have to be at the races every single game. Everybody wants to beat Ossett United and we have to have that mentality that everyone wants to beat us."