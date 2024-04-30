Ossett United win relegation battle and look ahead to another year in Northern Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Relegation from the NPL East came right down to the final week of the season with Ossett getting over the line because of winning two of their last three matches. Anything less and they would have gone down.

After the massive three points gained at Bridlington Town an even bigger result saw United beat eventual champions Hebburn Town 1-0 on their own patch in midweek.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

Adam Priestley scored the only goal of the game when he held his nerve to put away a 50th minute penalty to leave the hosts’ having to postpone their planned promotion party.

Adam Priestley scored the goal that kept Ossett United up. Picture: Scott Merrylees

It confirmed the team’s safety from relegation so there was not so much hanging on the last game of the season, which Ossett lost 2-1 at home to Cleethorpes Town.

Sam Tingle put them ahead after 54 minutes only for the visitors to hit back through Alex Flett and win it with a 90th minute goal by Sam Kay.

The result meant Ossett finished fifth from bottom, in 16th, two points above relegated Brighouse Town and three ahead of Winterton Rangers.

David Brown, who took over as interim manager at the start of the year, spoke of his pride in the players in winning their survival fight.

He said: “It means so much to everyone, the players, staff, board members, fans, family, everyone who has been absored in it.

"It’s been a long four months and I’m not sure what else could have gone wrong with what we’ve had to deal with as a club.

"But you could see how much it meant to everyone together. The lads did everything asked of them.

"I’m so delighted for everyone and delighted all the time we’ve put in has paid off.”

Ossett United are holding a meeting for all supporters on Wednesday, May 8 (from 7pm) in Kelly’s Bar.

This is to discuss getting the supporters club back up and running and to discuss fund raising, membership, away transport and committee positions.