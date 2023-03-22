Following a battling 1-1 draw at Consett on Saturday, Grant Black’s men looked to be heading for the same result only for Aaron O’Connor to snatch a 2-1 victory for Town with a winner six minutes from time.

The visitors had taken an eighth minute lead through Niall Davie, but Ossett hit back after the break with skipper Danny South netting.

Ossett manager Grant Black was pleased with the point his injury-hit team brought back from Consett at the weekend.

Danny South was on target in vain for Ossett United against Carlton Town.

Nathan Curtis was the goal hero with an 87th minute effort to earn a 1-1 draw after Scott Fenwick had given the hosts a first half lead.

It was a tremendous effort for a team without four first teamers before kick-off then losing two more in the first half-hour.

"I am really proud of our team and how they have represented the club,” said Black.

“Pride in how the lads have done jobs in positions they’ve never played before.

"We want three points every time we play, but to travel all this way with I can’t even say a patched-up squad is just credit to each and every one.

"I thought we started slow and obviously the changes we had to make affected us a little bit. We conceded a bad goal, but we had a few words at half-time and what we are is an absolutely horrible team to try and beat because they just never know when to give up. If there had been another five minutes we’d have won the game.”

