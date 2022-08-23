News you can trust since 1852
Goalmouth action sees Ossett United survive a scramble against Whitchurch Alport. Picture: Scott Merrylees

PHOTO GALLERY: 15 images from Ossett United's FA Cup tie against Whitchurch Alport

Ossett United were in action in the Emirates FA Cup when they took on Whitchurch Alport – and photographer Scott Merrylees was at Ingfield to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 11:37 am

United bowed out of the competition at the preliminary round stage when they lost 2-1 with all the goals coming in a topsy turvy, crazy period of added time at the end of the game.

It was 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes, but Whitchurch took the lead at the start of injury-time. Ossett equalised through Basile Zottos only for the visitors to score again in the 97th minute.

1. FA Cup action

Ossett United v Whitchurch Alport. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. FA Cup action

Ossett United v Whitchurch Alport. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. FA Cup action

Ossett United v Whitchurch Alport. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. FA Cup action

Ossett United v Whitchurch Alport. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

