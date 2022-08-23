PHOTO GALLERY: 15 images from Ossett United's FA Cup tie against Whitchurch Alport

United bowed out of the competition at the preliminary round stage when they lost 2-1 with all the goals coming in a topsy turvy, crazy period of added time at the end of the game.

It was 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes, but Whitchurch took the lead at the start of injury-time. Ossett equalised through Basile Zottos only for the visitors to score again in the 97th minute.

For a match report and reaction see Thursday’s edition of the Wakefield Express.

1. FA Cup action Ossett United v Whitchurch Alport. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

