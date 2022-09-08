PICTURE GALLERY: 10 action shots from Frickley Athletic's game against Yorkshire Amateur

Frickley were made to pay for missed chances as they went down to an injury time goal in their Toolstation NCE Premier Division game.

The Blues trailed to a 21st minute effort by Louis Fialdini, but led 2-1 at the break after Lee Bennett and Szymon Czubik scored goals in the last minute of the opening half

Fialdini’s second goal levelled the game just before the hour mark and with chance after chance missed it looked like the home team would have to settle for a draw.

However, right at the death Alfie Wilkinson’s lob from 25 yards out stole the points for the Ammas who won 3-2.

1. Frickley Athletic v Yorkshire Amateur Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Frickley Athletic v Yorkshire Amateur Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3. Frickley Athletic v Yorkshire Amateur Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. Frickley Athletic v Yorkshire Amateur Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales