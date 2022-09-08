News you can trust since 1852
Frickley Athletic forward Szymon Czubik looks to shield the ball. Picture Scott Merrylees

PICTURE GALLERY: 10 action shots from Frickley Athletic's game against Yorkshire Amateur

Photographer Scott Merrylees was at the Sika Everbuild Stadium as Frickley Athletic took on Yorkshire Amateur – and here’s a look at some of his images from the game.

By Tony Harber
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:01 am

Frickley were made to pay for missed chances as they went down to an injury time goal in their Toolstation NCE Premier Division game.

The Blues trailed to a 21st minute effort by Louis Fialdini, but led 2-1 at the break after Lee Bennett and Szymon Czubik scored goals in the last minute of the opening half

Fialdini’s second goal levelled the game just before the hour mark and with chance after chance missed it looked like the home team would have to settle for a draw.

However, right at the death Alfie Wilkinson’s lob from 25 yards out stole the points for the Ammas who won 3-2.

1. Frickley Athletic v Yorkshire Amateur

Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Frickley Athletic v Yorkshire Amateur

Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Frickley Athletic v Yorkshire Amateur

Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Frickley Athletic v Yorkshire Amateur

Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

