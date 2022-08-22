PICTURE GALLERY: 12 action shots from Hemsworth MW's first league meeting with Frickley Athletic
Hemsworth MW hosted Frickley Athletic in the first-ever league meeting the two local rivals – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.
A fiercely contested local derby was edged by Wells when goals from Charlie Barks and Nash Connolly clinched a 2-1 victory over a Frickley side in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division for the first time in their history.
Lee Bennett gave Frickley a flying start with a goal in the opening minute, but Hemsworth’s reply was swift with both their goals coming in the opening nine minutes.
Here’s a look at some images from the historic game:
