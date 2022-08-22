PICTURE GALLERY: 12 action shots from Hemsworth MW's first league meeting with Frickley Athletic

A fiercely contested local derby was edged by Wells when goals from Charlie Barks and Nash Connolly clinched a 2-1 victory over a Frickley side in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division for the first time in their history.

Lee Bennett gave Frickley a flying start with a goal in the opening minute, but Hemsworth’s reply was swift with both their goals coming in the opening nine minutes.

Here’s a look at some images from the historic game:

1. Hemsworth MW v Frickley Athletic Nash Connolly on the attack for Hemsworth MW against Frickley Athletic. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Hemsworth MW v Frickley Athletic Frickley Athletic goalkeeper Charlie Preston passes the ball out from the back against Hemsworth MW. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

