Hemsworth MW goalkeeper Ally Hughes clings hold of the ball as Frickley Athletic go on the attack in the local derby. Picture Scott Merrylees

PICTURE GALLERY: 12 action shots from Hemsworth MW's first league meeting with Frickley Athletic

Hemsworth MW hosted Frickley Athletic in the first-ever league meeting the two local rivals – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:35 pm

A fiercely contested local derby was edged by Wells when goals from Charlie Barks and Nash Connolly clinched a 2-1 victory over a Frickley side in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division for the first time in their history.

Lee Bennett gave Frickley a flying start with a goal in the opening minute, but Hemsworth’s reply was swift with both their goals coming in the opening nine minutes.

Here’s a look at some images from the historic game:

Nash Connolly on the attack for Hemsworth MW against Frickley Athletic. Picture Scott Merrylees

Frickley Athletic goalkeeper Charlie Preston passes the ball out from the back against Hemsworth MW. Picture Scott Merrylees

Hemsworth MW v Frickley Athletic. Picture Scott Merrylees

Hemsworth MW v Frickley Athletic. Picture Scott Merrylees

