PICTURE GALLERY: 22 Images from Wakefield AFC's thrilling derby with Horbury Town
Wakefield AFC attracted a record 1,035 crowd to the Be Well Support Stadium as they took on local rivals Horbury Town in a Toolstation NCE Division One match.
The local derby matched the occasion as Horbury came from three down at half-time to be level only to concede a dramatic injury-time goal that gave Wakefield a 4-3 victory.
Here’s a look at images from the game captured by photographers Scott Merrylees and Mark Parsons:
