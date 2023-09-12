News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Billy Mole celebrates opening the scoring for Wakefield AFC against Horbury Town. Photo by Mark ParsonsBilly Mole celebrates opening the scoring for Wakefield AFC against Horbury Town. Photo by Mark Parsons
Billy Mole celebrates opening the scoring for Wakefield AFC against Horbury Town. Photo by Mark Parsons

PICTURE GALLERY: 22 Images from Wakefield AFC's thrilling derby with Horbury Town

Wakefield AFC attracted a record 1,035 crowd to the Be Well Support Stadium as they took on local rivals Horbury Town in a Toolstation NCE Division One match.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST

The local derby matched the occasion as Horbury came from three down at half-time to be level only to concede a dramatic injury-time goal that gave Wakefield a 4-3 victory.

Here’s a look at images from the game captured by photographers Scott Merrylees and Mark Parsons:

Oliver Rodriguez celebrates scoring Wakefield AFC's second goal against Horbury Town.

1. Goal celebration

Oliver Rodriguez celebrates scoring Wakefield AFC's second goal against Horbury Town. Photo: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales
Gibril Bojang lets fly to score Horbury Town's first goal.

2. Horbury goal

Gibril Bojang lets fly to score Horbury Town's first goal. Photo: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales
Gibril Bojang gets free to score Horbury Town's equaliser as they made it 3-3.

3. Town equaliser

Gibril Bojang gets free to score Horbury Town's equaliser as they made it 3-3. Photo: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales
Billy Mole looks to poke the ball past Horbury Town goalkeeper Paul Hagreen.

4. Shooting chance

Billy Mole looks to poke the ball past Horbury Town goalkeeper Paul Hagreen. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page