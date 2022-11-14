News you can trust since 1852
Sam Pashley heads home Emley's goal against Squires Gate in the FA Vase. Picture: Mark Parsons

PICTURE GALLERY: Action from Emley's Isuzu FA Vase tie against Squires Gate

Emley turned their attention away from their exciting promotion bid in the Toolstation NCE League back to the Isuzu FA Vase when they took on Squires Gate in a second round match – and photographer Mark Parsons was there to capture the action at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

By Tony Harber
3 minutes ago

The Pewits went into the game on a 20 match unbeaten run in all competitions and were not beaten again as they drew 1-1, but they were knocked out of the competition when going down 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

For more on the game see Thursday’s Wakefield Express, but here’s a selection of Mark’s pictures from another exciting tie involving Emley:

1. Goal glee

Emley players celebrate equalising against Squires Gate.

Photo: Mark Parsons

2. Emley line-up

Emley players line-up before the FA Vase tie.

Photo: Mark Parsons

3. Squires Gate line-up

Squires Gates players line-up before the match.

Photo: Mark Parsons

4. Skipper's talk

Emley captain James Knowles with the club's mascot before the FA Vase tie.

Photo: Mark Parsons

FA Vase
