PICTURE GALLERY: Action from Emley's Isuzu FA Vase tie against Squires Gate
Emley turned their attention away from their exciting promotion bid in the Toolstation NCE League back to the Isuzu FA Vase when they took on Squires Gate in a second round match – and photographer Mark Parsons was there to capture the action at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.
The Pewits went into the game on a 20 match unbeaten run in all competitions and were not beaten again as they drew 1-1, but they were knocked out of the competition when going down 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.
For more on the game see Thursday’s Wakefield Express, but here’s a selection of Mark’s pictures from another exciting tie involving Emley:
