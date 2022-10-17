News you can trust since 1852
Niall Heaton celebrates scoring Emley's second equaliser against Hemsworth MW.

PICTURE GALLERY: Emley share spoils with Hemsworth MW in West Yorkshire derby

Emley came back with a point from their trip across West Yorkshire to play Hemsworth MW – and photographer Mark Parsons was there to capture action from the derby game.

By Tony Harber
4 minutes ago

It was honours even at the end as Hemsworth twice led through Ben Gelder and Jason Davies only to be pegged back each time by Emley goals from James Knowles and Niall Heaton.

Here’s a look at Mark’s pictures from the 2-2 draw, which extended Emley’s unbeaten run to 15 matches:

1. Head on target

Niall Heaton gets in the header that earned Emley a point.

Photo: Mark Parsons

2. My goal

Niall Heaton begins his goal celebration.

Photo: Mark Parsons

3. Cutting inside

Irywah Gooden cuts inside as he takes on Hemsworth MW right-back Sam Kilner.

Photo: Mark Parsons

4. Equaliser

James Knowles celebrates scoring Emley's first equaliser with teammates.

Photo: Mark Parsons

