PICTURE GALLERY: Emley share spoils with Hemsworth MW in West Yorkshire derby
Emley came back with a point from their trip across West Yorkshire to play Hemsworth MW – and photographer Mark Parsons was there to capture action from the derby game.
It was honours even at the end as Hemsworth twice led through Ben Gelder and Jason Davies only to be pegged back each time by Emley goals from James Knowles and Niall Heaton.
Here’s a look at Mark’s pictures from the 2-2 draw, which extended Emley’s unbeaten run to 15 matches:
Page 1 of 5