Glasshoughton Welfare's Dylan Drovi takes on a Worsbrough Bridge Athletic defender. Picture: Keith A Handley

PICTURE GALLERY: Glasshoughton Welfare in action against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic

Here's action from Glasshoughton Welfare's game against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League, as captured by photographers Rob Hare and Keith Handley.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 12:34 pm

Glasshoughton were behind from the third minute when Lewis O'Connor opened the scoring.

Michael Jepps doubled their advantage in the second half, but it was a nervy finish for them after Jamie Simpson pulled a goal back late on for the hosts.

Welfare's fightback fell just short, however, as they lost 2-1 to stay in 14th place, with Worsbrough in eighth.

1. Goal time

Jamie Simpson heads in Glasshoughton Welfare's goal against Worsborough Bridge Athletic. Picture: Keith A Handley

2. Ready to go

Sam Nelson readies himself to get a shot in. Picture: Keith A Handley

3. Shot in

Desperate defenders cannot stop Glasshoughton Welfare getting a shot in. Picture: Keith A Handley

4. Stuck on

The ball appears to be stuck to Sam Nelson's head as he looks to score for Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Keith A Handley

