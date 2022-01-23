PICTURE GALLERY: Glasshoughton Welfare in action against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic

Glasshoughton were behind from the third minute when Lewis O'Connor opened the scoring.
Michael Jepps doubled their advantage in the second half, but it was a nervy finish for them after Jamie Simpson pulled a goal back late on for the hosts.
Welfare's fightback fell just short, however, as they lost 2-1 to stay in 14th place, with Worsbrough in eighth.
1. Goal time
Jamie Simpson heads in Glasshoughton Welfare's goal against Worsborough Bridge Athletic. Picture: Keith A Handley
2. Ready to go
Sam Nelson readies himself to get a shot in. Picture: Keith A Handley
3. Shot in
Desperate defenders cannot stop Glasshoughton Welfare getting a shot in. Picture: Keith A Handley
4. Stuck on
The ball appears to be stuck to Sam Nelson's head as he looks to score for Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Keith A Handley