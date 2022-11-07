News you can trust since 1852
Glasshoughton Welfare goalkeeper Alfie Hayes-Daubney tips the ball over to help his team to a valuable point against Nostell MW. Picture: Scott Merrylees

PICTURE GALLERY: Honours even in local derby between Nostell MW and Glasshoughton Welfare

Nostell MW and Glasshoughton Welfare met in a local derby in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
4 minutes ago

There was no outright winner this time with the teams playing out a 2-2 draw.

Nathan Perks opened the scoring for Glasshoughton after 12 minutes, but goals either side of half-time from Joe Wood and Nathan Hawkhead turned the game round before Aaron Gray’s 65th minute goal made it 2-2.

Here’s a look at Scott’s images from the game:

1. Nostell MW v Glasshoughton Welfare

A shooting chance for Nostell MW.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Nostell MW v Glasshoughton Welfare

Nostell MW's Nicky Lalousis aims to be first to the ball.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Nostell MW v Glasshoughton Welfare

Glasshoughton Welfare ready to let fly.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Nostell MW v Glasshoughton Welfare

Nostell MW goalkeeper Rhys Westcarr makes himself big to make a save.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

