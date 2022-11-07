PICTURE GALLERY: Honours even in local derby between Nostell MW and Glasshoughton Welfare
Nostell MW and Glasshoughton Welfare met in a local derby in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.
There was no outright winner this time with the teams playing out a 2-2 draw.
Nathan Perks opened the scoring for Glasshoughton after 12 minutes, but goals either side of half-time from Joe Wood and Nathan Hawkhead turned the game round before Aaron Gray’s 65th minute goal made it 2-2.
Here’s a look at Scott’s images from the game:
