PICTURE GALLERY: Wakefield AFC play their last home game at Featherstone Rovers' Millennium Stadium

Wakefield AFC played out an entertaining draw in their last home game at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

Wakefield – already assured of a place in the end of season play-offs in the Toolstation NCE Division One – were held to a 3-3 draw by Rossington Main who came up with a last minute equaliser after Jake Morrison (two) and Billy Mole had netted for the home team..

Wakefield were bidding farewell to the Featherstone ground that has been their home since they have been in the NCE League as they will be moving into Wakefield Trinity’s Be Well Support Stadium Stadium from the start of next season.

Here’s a look at scott’s images from the game:

1 . Wakefield AFC v Rossington Main Jake Morrison scored two goals as he is working his way back to full fitness for Wakefield AFC after a long injury lay-off. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Wakefield AFC v Rossington Main Billy Mole holds the ball up. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Wakefield AFC v Rossington Main Romario Vieira looks to block an attempted clearance by Rossington Main's left-back. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Wakefield AFC v Rossington Main Wakefield AFC skipper Danny Youel gets up to try to win a header against Rossington Main's Matthew Wilson. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales