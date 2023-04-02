News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
Wakefield AFC's recent signing Romario Vieira aims an effort in against Rossington Main. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Wakefield AFC's recent signing Romario Vieira aims an effort in against Rossington Main. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Wakefield AFC's recent signing Romario Vieira aims an effort in against Rossington Main. Picture: Scott Merrylees

PICTURE GALLERY: Wakefield AFC play their last home game at Featherstone Rovers' Millennium Stadium

Wakefield AFC played out an entertaining draw in their last home game at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 19:25 BST

Wakefield – already assured of a place in the end of season play-offs in the Toolstation NCE Division One – were held to a 3-3 draw by Rossington Main who came up with a last minute equaliser after Jake Morrison (two) and Billy Mole had netted for the home team..

Wakefield were bidding farewell to the Featherstone ground that has been their home since they have been in the NCE League as they will be moving into Wakefield Trinity’s Be Well Support Stadium Stadium from the start of next season.

Here’s a look at scott’s images from the game:

Jake Morrison scored two goals as he is working his way back to full fitness for Wakefield AFC after a long injury lay-off.

1. Wakefield AFC v Rossington Main

Jake Morrison scored two goals as he is working his way back to full fitness for Wakefield AFC after a long injury lay-off. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Billy Mole holds the ball up.

2. Wakefield AFC v Rossington Main

Billy Mole holds the ball up. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Romario Vieira looks to block an attempted clearance by Rossington Main's left-back.

3. Wakefield AFC v Rossington Main

Romario Vieira looks to block an attempted clearance by Rossington Main's left-back. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Wakefield AFC skipper Danny Youel gets up to try to win a header against Rossington Main's Matthew Wilson.

4. Wakefield AFC v Rossington Main

Wakefield AFC skipper Danny Youel gets up to try to win a header against Rossington Main's Matthew Wilson. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Featherstone RoversWakefield