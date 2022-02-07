PICTURE SPECIAL: 12 action shots from Ossett United's home game against Pickering Town

It was not an entirely successful afternoon for United as they had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East game, but it was an improved display and they dominated much of the contest after going behind to a Jamie Thornton goal in the 24th minute.
Striker James Walshaw earned a draw with an equaliser 17 minutes from time.
More from the game in Thursday's edition of the Wakefield Express, but here's a selection of action shots from the match.
