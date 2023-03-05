News you can trust since 1852
Emley players celebrate opening the scoring against Hemsworth MW with scorer Alex Metcalfe.
PICTURE SPECIAL: 20 action shots from Emley AFC's Yorkshire derby victory against Hemsworth MW

Emley AFC made it seven wins on the spin with a hard fought 3-1 success against Hemsworth MW in a Yorkshire derby – and photographer Mark Parsons was at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
2 minutes ago

Here’s a look at Mark’s images from a game in which the Pewits won thanks to goals from Alex Metcalfe, Junayd Cassius-Gill and Iyrwah Gooden, with Nash Connolly replying for Hemsworth:

1. Goalkeeper beaten

Hemsworth MW goalkeeper Ally Hughes is beaten by a fifth minute penalty taken by Emley's Alex Metcalfe.

Photo: Mark Parsons

2. End of the line

Emley captain James Knowles reaches the end of the line of Hemsworth MW players as the team greet each other ahead of the NCE Premier League game.

Photo: Mark Parsons

3. Shooting chance

Iyrwah Gooden has a shooting chance for Emley.

Photo: Mark Parsons

4. Player pile-up

Hemsworth players Sam Kilner and Nash Connolly try to prevent Callum Charlton getting away for Emley.

Photo: Mark Parsons

Emley AFCYorkshireHemsworth