PICTURE SPECIAL: 20 action shots from Emley AFC's Yorkshire derby victory against Hemsworth MW
Emley AFC made it seven wins on the spin with a hard fought 3-1 success against Hemsworth MW in a Yorkshire derby – and photographer Mark Parsons was at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground to capture the action.
Here’s a look at Mark’s images from a game in which the Pewits won thanks to goals from Alex Metcalfe, Junayd Cassius-Gill and Iyrwah Gooden, with Nash Connolly replying for Hemsworth:
