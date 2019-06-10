Picture Special: Coaches from Premier League giants Chelsea train next generation at Wakefield junior football club

Hyundai Motor UK, global partner of Chelsea FC, has teamed up with the club and Hyundai dealerships across the UK to launch Hyundai FC; a nationwide grassroots football programme for junior teams.

1. In Training The Hyundai FC programme benefits grassroots clubs Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. On Target Crofton Juniors are one of 11 junior clubs to participate in the programme Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Great Experience Chelsea coaches inspire the next generation Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Day to Remember Crofton Juniors players in action Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more