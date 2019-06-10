Picture Special: Coaches from Premier League giants Chelsea train next generation at Wakefield junior football club
Coaches from Premier League giants Chelsea visited Crofton Juniors on Sunday to host a special training session, thanks to the Hyundai FC programme.
Hyundai Motor UK, global partner of Chelsea FC, has teamed up with the club and Hyundai dealerships across the UK to launch Hyundai FC; a nationwide grassroots football programme for junior teams.
1. In Training
The Hyundai FC programme benefits grassroots clubs
Paul Butterfield
jpimediaresell
2. On Target
Crofton Juniors are one of 11 junior clubs to participate in the programme
Paul Butterfield
jpimediaresell
3. Great Experience
Chelsea coaches inspire the next generation
Paul Butterfield
jpimediaresell
4. Day to Remember
Crofton Juniors players in action
Paul Butterfield
jpimediaresell
