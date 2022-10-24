News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
James Walshaw raises his hand to celebrate scoring a goal for Emley against Frickley Athletic.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Emley progress in FA Vase with win in West Yorkshire derby at Frickley Athletic

Emley’s unbeaten run continued as they progressed into the FA Vase second round with a hard fought 3-1 win at Frickley Athletic – and photographer Mark Parsons was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
3 minutes ago

Here’s a look at Mark’s pictures from a game in which their recent dual registration signing James Walshaw struck twice against his former club. Donae Lawrence sealed their victory with a 90th minute goal while Alhassane Keita netted for Frickley.

For a full report on the game, see this week’s Wakefield Express.

1. Goal time

James Walshaw scores from close range.

Photo: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales

2. In support

Emley supporters celebrate their side's 16th game without a defeat.

Photo: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales

3. Heading on

Sam Pashley gets a header in.

Photo: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales

4. Skipper on the ball

Frickley Athletic skipper Richard Collier controls the ball.

Photo: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales
FA VaseWest YorkshireJames Walshaw
Next Page
Page 1 of 4