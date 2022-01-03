Pontefract Collieries' Joao Rangel and Liversedge FC's Adam Field battle for the ball in the New Year's Day derby at Clayborn.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Honours end even in derby between Liversedge and Pontefract Collieries

Liversedge FC and Pontefract Collieries served up a New Year's Derby treat for their supporters in front of a big crowd at the Clayborn Stadium and our photographer Bruce Fitzgerald was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 9:00 am

Here's a look at a selection of his action shots from a Pitching In Northern Premier League East match in which honours ended even.

Table topping Liversedge, who went unbeaten in all their league matches in 2021 and had not dropped a home point this season, looked to be starting the New Year as they ended the last as they led through Lewis Whitham.

But Colls continued their resurgent recent form as they hit back to earn a draw with substitute Callum Brook tapping in from close range 13 minutes from time.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 849 as the NPL is continuing to excite this season.

For match reports, see Thursday's editions of the Pontefract & Castleford Express and Dewsbury Reporter.

1. Striding forward

Liversedge player Ross Daly strides forward.

2. On the ball

Ben Atkinson on the ball as he aims to get away from Pontefract Collieries' Joao Rangel.

3. Shielding Shepherd

Oliver Fearon cannot get the ball off Pontefract Collieries' Jack Shepherd.

4. Aerial battle

Liversedge and Pontefract Collieries players in an aerial battle.

