Competitive action from Wakefield AFC's Toolstation NCE Division game against Horbury Town.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Horbury Town earn bragging rights in first local derby with Wakefield AFC

Wakefield AFC and Horbury Town met for the first time in a competitive game at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
4 minutes ago

Here’s a look at Scott’s images from a Toolstation NCE Division One game in which both sides had a player sent-off in the second half and Town ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Sam Kyeremeh and James Cusworth in the first 18 minutes.

For a report from the game see Thursday’s edition of the Wakefield Express.

1. Wakefield AFC take on Horbury Town

Billy Mole leaps to try to meet a high ball into the box. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Wakefield AFC take on Horbury Town

Goalmouth action as Horbury Town defend a set piece. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Wakefield AFC take on Horbury Town

Horbury Town's James Cusworth looks to close down a Wakefield AFC player. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Wakefield AFC take on Horbury Town

Wakefield AFC on the attack. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

