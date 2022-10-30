PICTURE SPECIAL: Horbury Town earn bragging rights in first local derby with Wakefield AFC
Wakefield AFC and Horbury Town met for the first time in a competitive game at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.
Here’s a look at Scott’s images from a Toolstation NCE Division One game in which both sides had a player sent-off in the second half and Town ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Sam Kyeremeh and James Cusworth in the first 18 minutes.
For a report from the game see Thursday’s edition of the Wakefield Express.
