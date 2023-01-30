Freddy Bernard celebrates his first goal against Athersley Recreation with Glasshoughton Welfare teammates.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Images from Glasshoughton Welfare's big victory over Athersley Recreation

Glasshoughton Welfare came out on top in a crucial bottom of the table clash in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League when they hosted Athersley Recreation – and photographer Craig Cresswell was there to capture action from the game.