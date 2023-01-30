News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Freddy Bernard celebrates his first goal against Athersley Recreation with Glasshoughton Welfare teammates.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Images from Glasshoughton Welfare's big victory over Athersley Recreation

Glasshoughton Welfare came out on top in a crucial bottom of the table clash in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League when they hosted Athersley Recreation – and photographer Craig Cresswell was there to capture action from the game.

By Tony Harber
1 hour ago

Two goals from Freddy Bernard clinched a 2-0 success for Welfare, who remain bottom of the table, but are now level on points with Athersley and just one point behind Shirebrook Town.

Here Craig Cresswell shares images from the match:

1. Goal time

Freddy Bernard sends in a powerful header to open the scoring for Glasshoughton Welfare.

Photo: Craig Cresswell

Photo Sales

2. On the run

Matt Cunliffe goes on a run for Glasshoughton Welfare.

Photo: Craig Cresswell

Photo Sales

3. On the ball

Sam Nelson on the ball in his outstanding performance for Glasshoughton Welfare against Athersley Recreation.

Photo: Craig Cresswell

Photo Sales

4. One on one

Glasshoughton Welfare v Athersley Recreation.

Photo: Craig Cresswell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3