PICTURE SPECIAL: Images from Glasshoughton Welfare's big victory over Athersley Recreation
Glasshoughton Welfare came out on top in a crucial bottom of the table clash in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League when they hosted Athersley Recreation – and photographer Craig Cresswell was there to capture action from the game.
Two goals from Freddy Bernard clinched a 2-0 success for Welfare, who remain bottom of the table, but are now level on points with Athersley and just one point behind Shirebrook Town.
Here Craig Cresswell shares images from the match:
