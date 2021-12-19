PICTURE SPECIAL: Pontefract Collieries earn bragging rights against Ossett United at foggy Ingfield

Photographer John Clifton was there to capture the action as Colls came from behind to make it back to back league wins for the first time this season and earn revenge for a home defeat against Ossett back in August.
Reon Potts put United ahead after 35 minutes and they led at half-time before Ponte stormed back to win 3-1 with two goals from Luke Hinsley and one by Gavin Rothery.
For full reports and follow-ups, see this week's editions of the Wakefield Express and Pontefract & Castleford Express.
