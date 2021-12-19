Ossett United's James Walshaw comes up against Pontefract Collieries goal scorer Gavin Rothery. Picture: John Clifton

PICTURE SPECIAL: Pontefract Collieries earn bragging rights against Ossett United at foggy Ingfield

Pontefract Collieries emerged with the bragging rights after winning 3-1 at Ossett United in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East and here's a sample of pictures from the big derby at Ingfield.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 9:00 am

Photographer John Clifton was there to capture the action as Colls came from behind to make it back to back league wins for the first time this season and earn revenge for a home defeat against Ossett back in August.

Reon Potts put United ahead after 35 minutes and they led at half-time before Ponte stormed back to win 3-1 with two goals from Luke Hinsley and one by Gavin Rothery.

For full reports and follow-ups, see this week's editions of the Wakefield Express and Pontefract & Castleford Express.

1. Ossett attack

Ossett United's James Walshaw on the attack against Pontefract Collieries.

2. Gavin goes on the attack

Pontefract Collieries' Gavin Rothery takes on Ossett United's Luke Hogg.

3. Challenging times

Ossett United's Roy Fogarty and Pontefract Collieries' Jack Shepherd challenge for the ball.

4. Super save

Pontefract Collieries goalkeeper Lloyd Allison makes a great save to deny Ossett United's James Walshaw.

