PICTURE SPECIAL: Wakefield AFC take giant stride towards title with big win against rivals Swinton Athletic

Swinton would have clinched the championship had they been victorious, but a second half goal from Jimmy Morris after he headed home Mason Rubie's excellent cross proved enough for Wakefield to take the three points.

They now stand six points behind Swinton, but while their title rivals have ended their season Wakefield still have three games left to play against Wombwell Main, Oughtibridge and Dodworth MW and know that two more wins would clinch them the championship as they have a superior goal difference.

Dodworth can still have a say in the title race as they are three points behind Wakey and also have three matches left to play, but their goal difference at plus 37 is well behind Wakefield's plus 56.

Gabriel Mozzini's side had to produce a strong defensive display to see off Swinton and had some fortune when the hosts put the ball in the net first only for a linesman's flag to rule it out. The winning goal also had a touch of controversy as it came from a corner that was initially seen as a goal kick by the referee before the intervention of another linesman.

But Wakefield played the better football and could have won by a bigger margin in the closing stages with several promising positions not taken advantage of. Billy Mole was also unlucky to hit the post after a great run into the box.

They next face Wombwell away on Monday (6pm).

Here's a look at some pictures from the big match against Swinton:

1. Goal celebration Jimmy Morris celebrates his goal in the big match for Wakefield AFC.

2. Heading home Jimmy Morris heads home at the far post after meeting Mason Rubie's pinpoint cross.

3. No goal Relief for Wakefield AFC as a Swinton Athletic "goal" is disallowed.

4. On the attack Billy Mole takes on the Swinton number nine.