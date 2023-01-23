Pontefract Collieries' big comeback win 'thoroughly deserved' says manager Craig Rouse

​It was not looking great for Craig Rouse’s men when they found themselves two down at half-time to opponents in second place in the Pitching In NPL East.

But they kept their belief and Jack Vann gave them hope with a fantastic strike from distance that went in off the post just two minutes into the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Rothery then levelled from the penalty spot and after further pressing for a winner they got it seven minutes from time as Jack Shepherd headed home.

Jack Shepherd completed Pontefract Collieries' comeback from two down to win 3-2 at Stockton Town. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Stockton ended with 10 men after Dale Mulligan was red carded on 85 minutes.

The result lifted Ponte back to seventh, four places below Cleethorpes Town in the last of the play-off places with 16 matches and plenty of points still to be played for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Rouse thought his team was good value for their victory.

He said: “I think we fully deserved the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the first half we were the better side – they’ve cleared one off the line and Shep’s put one over from five or six yards.

"We had a few good chances and we made two individual errors, which has been the story of the past few weeks. We got punished twice by a good team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We stayed positive, rallied the boys and Vanny’s come up with his one a season strike, finding the top corner, and from there it was one-way traffic, there was only one team that looked like winning it. We thoroughly deserved the three points and went and got them.”

This Saturday Colls face a big test when they host runaway leaders Worksop Town, who are managed by their former boss Craig Parry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are the best team in the league and they are running away with it,” added Rouse.

"They are the best team we’ve played this season and it’s going to be a massive task against a team who are probably going to be champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s David versus Goliath, but we gave a good account of ourselves when we went to their place and we’ll look for the same again.

"If we play the way we did (at Stockton), show the same desire and work rate we give ourselves half a chance. We’ll try to be positive, get on the front foot and try to implement our game plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ponte, meanwhile, have signed goalkeeper Kyle Trenerry. Although only 23, he has collected plenty of experience higher up the football pyramid, having played for Farsley Celtic, Matlock Town and most recently Guiseley AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trenerry went straight into the Colls team for the trip to Stockton and is hoping his experience can help the team.

He said: “I’m only 23 but I have played a lot of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ll be coming in to help the boys try get into the play-offs.