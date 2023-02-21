Pontefract Collieries boss Craig Rouse happy to take 'fair' point against play-off rivals Cleethorpes Town

​Rouse was frustrated that Colls did not see the game out after they led 2-1 going into the last 10 minutes, but reckoned the 2-2 draw was a fair result in the end in a game played in high winds.

After a goalless first half Jordon Cooke put the visitors ahead five minutes into the second half, but Ponte hit back strongly with two goals in three minutes from Gavin Allott, who netted from close range, and Joe Lumsden, who fired home after a free-kick was knocked down to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could not hold on, however, in the closing stages as Curtis Bateson equalised eight minutes from time to ensure a share of the spoils for a team who came into the game one point and one place above Colls.

Gavin Allott scores Pontefract Collieries' first goal against Cleethorpes Town. Picture: Josh Harper

"It was a tough game in tough conditions against good opposition who were really bright on the counter,” said manager Rouse.

"The first half performance has probably cost us the three points in the end because we gave ourselves too much to do in tough conditions in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes when you have conditions at your back you start rushing your decision making and you start going a bit too big, too soon, forcing things.

"What happens when you go direct is it blows through to the keeper or goes out for a goalkick that allows them a minute to take every set piece and breaks your momentum and rhythm. We were probably just a bit too impatient and we talked about taking that extra bit of time, building things up a bit.

"We went behind then found the character to lead 2-1 and ultimately we succumbed to a goal at the end.

“Ultimately it was 2-2, probably a fair result on reflection and we move on and fight another day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ponte are now up against ninth-placed Grimsby Borough tomorrow night (Wednesday) in the first of four successive away games that will go a long way to deciding if they can get into the play-off places.