Pontefract Collieries boss Craig Rouse looking for a reaction after 'bad day at the office'

Colls went into the game still without a league defeat this season, but Brad Hird gave the north east visitors a 31st minute lead and Regan Paterson added a second goal late on with Ponte unable to find the back of the net.

"I thought we started really well without overly working their keeper, but then a sucker punch, a straight ball off a set piece, we lost first contact, second and third and gave ourselves a mountain to climb,” said Colls boss Rouse.

"We huffed and puffed and they deserved the result on the day, they did the basics right.

Spencer Clarke heads the ball clear for Pontefract Collieries in their NPL East game against North Shields. Picture: Josh Harper

"It was a bad day at the office, we have got to take our medicine and move on.

"It’s one game, we will not over-react, we were seven games unbeaten to this point and we’re still in the mix. We’ll work hard this week and look for a reaction.

"We don’t become a bad side with one performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract Collieries striker Adam Priestley is denied by the North Shields goalkeeper. Picture: Josh Harper

Colls had several players unavailable for last Saturday’s game due to injuries and suspensions, but their squad is stronger this year and Rouse believed he still had a strong team at his disposal.

They started well enough, putting Shields on the back foot, but found their opponents’ defence a hard nut to crack.

Too often the final pass or cross did not find its mark and the visitors were able to hold on until the took the lead just after the half-hour with Hird netting after a free-kick was played into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A healthy crowd of 368 tried to get behind the home team, but for all their efforts after the break they all too rarely troubled the Shields keeper.

Jack Shepherd went closest to a goal when his header from a James Baxendale free-kick was saved.

Rouse sent on subs, including prolific goal scorer Gavin Allott, but Colls could not turn it round and their misery was complete when Paterson made it 2-0 in the 90th minute.