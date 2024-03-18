Pontefract Collieries boss Craig Rouse pleased with all-round display in 4-1 win over North Ferriby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colls followed up the previous week’s 3-0 success against Bridlington Town with a 4-1 victory over another side from east Yorkshire in North Ferriby.

In front of one of the biggest crowds at this level of football in the country on the day, Louie Chorlton gave Ponte a flying start with a well taken goal after seven minutes.

They were two up on 16 minutes when Connor Smythe pounced to put home a rebound after Jack Steers’ header had hit the crossbar.

Connor Smythe was on target twice in Pontefract Collieries' win over North Ferriby. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Smythe struck again early in the second half to give the hosts real breathing space as he volleyed home Callum Nicell’s corner.

Amir Berchil pulled a goal back for North Ferriby, but Colls had the last word with Oli Metcalfe’s smart finish making it 4-1.

“It was a real good performance,” said manager Rouse.

"By the time Ferriby scored we could have been four or five up at that point.

"It was a positive result and a good day for us, but it’s important we don’t get ahead of ourselves.

"We’ve had four wins and a draw in our last five home games, but the focus now goes on to the next one.”

Rouse was pleased with a second successive strong defensive effort to back up the goal scorers after Ponte had conceded five goals in their previous two league matches.

He explained: “We have go quality going forward and will score goals, but what we can’t do is get ball watching when we are going forward and admire the attacks.

"We need to make sure we’re nice and secure and over the last couple of games we’ve managed to get the balance right between good attacking play and being aggressive behind the ball, touch tight and making sure that when things do break down we’re quick to that and can keep ourselves on the front foot.”

Colls, who remain in fifth place, now turn their attention to a potentially tough away game at Carlton Town on Wednesday night then they face a quick return game with Bridlington on Saturday.

“Carlton are in the mix for a good reason, they are a good side,” added Rouse.

"They are getting a bit of a fixture pile-up and we’ll be playing almost on a neutral game so we’ll have to impose our style on that.