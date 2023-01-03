Pontefract Collieries boss Craig Rouse sees positives despite late goal blow at Ossett United

Colls looked set to do the double over West Yorkshire rivals Ossett United when they led 2-1 going into injury-time, but Danny South’s equaliser meant honours were shared after an incident packed derby on Monday.

"It was really good game, it had everything the paying spectators would have hoped for,” said Ponte boss rouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was too sides going at it, end to end action, loads of set pieces, a few bookings, a penalty – there was probably nothing more a neutral supporter would have wanted. But from our perspective to concede so late is obviously disappointing, especially from a set piece.

Jerome Greaves climbs high to try to win the ball for Pontefract Collieries at Ossett United. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"We know they are a threat from set pieces, we know the players and we talked about it beforehand, but we have conceded from two set pieces, which has cost us two points.

"Overall it’s a tough place to come, they’re a good side and they’ll be in the mix. We’ll take the point and try and hope to make it a springboard for a run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rouse was pleased with the way his team started and the attacking threat they posed.

He added: “We should’ve been more in front, but we played really well in the first half. I thought the shape caught them out a little bit and we went man on man up top against their back four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were getting in behind and Mikey’s (Dunn) pace was causing them one or two problems.

"There were loads of positives in there from that performance for us. We’ve shown a lot more fight, we’ve shown a lot more togetherness and if we show them levels moving forward then we’re in a good place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colls have re-signed Jack Steers from Liversedge and he came on as a substitute in the second half. Rouse is hoping the defender will help his side improve their defensive record in the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “When we knew he was available we were keen to get him in and we’ve now got three really good options at centre-half, all with different attributes. It will stand us in good stead moving forward.

"I thought he did well when he came on and hopefully he can add a lot to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In front of a big 814 crowd it was Colls who made the early running at Ingfield with Dunn and Joe Lumsden unable to take early chances before they went ahead as Dunn was bundled over in the area and Adam Priestley put away the resulting penalty.

Ossett came more into the game after the break and equalised through Alex Peterson only for Ponte to regain the lead within six minutes, Spencer Clarke finding the net from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stayed 2-1 until the fourth minute of added time when South made it 2-2 following late United pressure.

Colls also scored two goals in their festive period game against Stocksbridge Park Steels, but ended up without a point for their efforts as they lost 3-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were three down before producing a big finish that fell just short despite fine strikes from Cody Cromack and Ben Turner.