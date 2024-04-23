Pontefract Collieries close in on play-offs place after six of the best against Grimsby Borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A strong second half display saw Colls run up their biggest margin victory of the season to keep them in fourth place with two games remaining.
Only Carlton Town and Belper Town can now catch Craig Rouse’s men in the race for a top five place with the latter only having a slim mathematical chance as they have to win all three of their remaining matches and hope Colls lose both of theirs.
And even then they have to claw back a goal difference deficit of 25.
The value of their latest big win could be seen as it improved Ponte’s goal difference to plus 32.
Well struck shots by Frankie Sinfield and Connor Smythe gave Colls a 2-0 half-time advantage, although they were not at their best.
The second period brought an improvement with further goals from Smythe, Sinfield, with a penalty, Hayden Lindley and Jack Boyle.
Despite the result manager Rouse believes his team can play better.
He said: “It sounds a little bit silly, but I thought we were quite sloppy in the first half.
"We were screaming instructions and trying to spark a little bit of life into us, to be a little bit more aggressive.
"The only difference in the two teams was the quality of the finishing – good strikes by Frankie and Connor.
"We felt if we got an early goal in the second half the game could run away from them and that’s what’s happened, we scored a few goals down the back end.
“A pleasing performance in the second half, but we weren’t so pleased in the first.
"We’re just pleased that we could give the fans who’ve supported us well all season long on the final Saturday home game of the season a good result.”
Rouse wants Colls to maintain their form now into their likely forthcoming play-offs bid.
He added: “The goal’s not to be in the play-offs, it’s to win the play-offs – you don’t get anything for taking part.
"We want to arrive there with momentum and with good performances and good results.”
Pontefract were at home again in midweek to Belper and round off their league campaign at Newton Aycliffe on Saturday.