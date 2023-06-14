​First to sign up was defender Danny Burns, formerly of Frickley Athletic, Ossett United, Worksop Town, Sheffield FC and Stalybride Celtic, who will add height and strength to Ponte’s backline.

The second signing is no stranger to Pontefract with left-back or left sided midfielder Connor Smythe returning to a club he helped reach the NPL play-offs in his previous spell when he was a key player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent last season playing in the division above Colls as he was a regular starter for Liversedge.

Nash Connolly has joined Pontefract Collieries after leaving Hemsworth MW.

Joining him next season will be young goalkeeper Harry Flatters, who has arrived after making 11 appearances in the National League North with Spennymoor Town last season.

And the latest signing revealed is goal scoring winger Nash Connolly, who arrives after two successful spells with neighbours Hemsworth MW and having experience of the NPL with Ossett United.

He said: “Having played against Ponte in the NCEL Division One, Premier and Northern Premier League I know first hand it’s never an easy place to play as an opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’ll be good to be on the other side of that, helping the lads achieve what we set out to.

“I can’t wait to meet the fans and I’ve no doubt we’ll have a successful season with them all being the 12th man and backing the lads home and away.