Pontefract Collieries denied by late goal again in unlucky defeat to Hebburn United

Pontefract Collieries suffered late heartbreak again as an injury-time goal denied them points for the second successive game in the Pitching In NPL East.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Away to Hebburn Town, Craig Rouse’s men gave as good as they got and deserved to bring at least a point back from their long travel to the north east, but went down 2-1.

Colls were unable to take some big chances after each side had scored from the spot and were made to pay when Daniel Moore netted a late winner from a set piece.

Ponte started well with in-form Mikey Dunn looking lively in attack. Luke Hinsley had two shots blocked on the line then Dunn got in behind only to see his effort hit the side netting.

Gavin Rothery put away a penalty for Pontefract Collieries in their narrow defeat at Hebburn Town.Gavin Rothery put away a penalty for Pontefract Collieries in their narrow defeat at Hebburn Town.
Hebburn had a couple of half chances, but half-time arrived with the game still scoreless.

The hosts made a fast start to the second half and were awarded a penalty when keeper Lloyd Allinson was adjudged to have brought down a forward. Up stepped Olly Martin and it was 1-0.

Colls stayed in the game, however, and after several near misses their efforts were finally rewarded six minutes before time when they were also awarded a spot kick after Dunn was fouled.

Gavin Rothery did the honours with the penalty to make it 1-1 and that looked to be the final score until Moore’s late contribution won it for Hebburn.

Ponte now face Lincoln United at home on Saturday and travel to South Yorkshire to play Stocksbridge Park Steels on Monday. Both games kick-off at 3pm.

