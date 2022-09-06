Pontefract Collieries earn Chester FA Cup tie after replay success

After a stirring fightback saw Craig Rouse’s men come from two down to draw 2-2 with Charnock Richard on Saturday they came from behind again in the replay at the Hunters Stadium on Tuesday night, this time winning 2-1.

Colls struggled to create clear chances in the first half although they forced some pressure and they found themselves trailing at the break with Carl Grimshaw scoring on the stroke of half-time.

But an encouraging crowd of 353 saw the hosts raw back to equalise within four minutes of the restart as Gavin Allott bundled home at the back post following a great turn and cross by Mikey Dunn.

Jake Picton scored the winning goal for Pontefract Collieries against Charnock Richard.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spencer Clarke was then only denied a goal by a superb save from the keeper after his header looked to be heading for the back of the net.

At the other end it was Lloyd Allinson’s turn to make a great save low down to deny Grimshaw and he got back up to also keep the rebound out.

With pressure mounting on the visitors’ goal, what turned out to be the winner came in the 77th minute when the Charnock keeper spilled the ball from a corner and defender Jake Picton was there to volley home.

It was about game management now and Colls saw the remainder out well to book their place in the next round.