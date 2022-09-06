Pontefract Collieries earn Chester FA Cup tie after replay success
Pontefract Collieries will travel to play the club formed out of ex-Football League team Chester in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup after coming through another thriller on Tuesday night.
After a stirring fightback saw Craig Rouse’s men come from two down to draw 2-2 with Charnock Richard on Saturday they came from behind again in the replay at the Hunters Stadium on Tuesday night, this time winning 2-1.
Colls struggled to create clear chances in the first half although they forced some pressure and they found themselves trailing at the break with Carl Grimshaw scoring on the stroke of half-time.
But an encouraging crowd of 353 saw the hosts raw back to equalise within four minutes of the restart as Gavin Allott bundled home at the back post following a great turn and cross by Mikey Dunn.
Spencer Clarke was then only denied a goal by a superb save from the keeper after his header looked to be heading for the back of the net.
At the other end it was Lloyd Allinson’s turn to make a great save low down to deny Grimshaw and he got back up to also keep the rebound out.
With pressure mounting on the visitors’ goal, what turned out to be the winner came in the 77th minute when the Charnock keeper spilled the ball from a corner and defender Jake Picton was there to volley home.
It was about game management now and Colls saw the remainder out well to book their place in the next round.
Ponte travel to North Shields when in FA Trophy action this Saturday and they host Stockton in the league next Tuesday.