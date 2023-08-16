News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Pontefract Collieries game at Consett abandoned while it's mixed fortunes for Frickley and Glasshoughton Welfare

After a disappointing start to the new NPL East season with a home defeat to Carlton Town a quick follow-up game on Tuesday gave Pontefract Collieries a chance to make amends, but it turned into a bizarre night.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 16th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

​They faced a long travel to play Consett and it proved fruitless as the match started late and ended up being abandoned because of a floodlight failure.The game was almost abandoned twice for a waterlogged pitch and a floodlight failure before being finally called off at 10.30pm following another floodlight failure.Consett were leading 1-0 courtesy of a goal on the stroke of half-time when the match was abandoned.

In last weekend's game Colls looked set for a victory for starters when they went ahead as Jack Steers' volley forced a save from the visiting keeper and Callum Nicell followed up to score his first goal for the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More chances came and went before Carlton equalised 10 minutes before half-time through Lamin Manneh.

Alhassane Keita netted one of Frickley Athletic's two goals in their win at Pickering Town. Photo by John HobsonAlhassane Keita netted one of Frickley Athletic's two goals in their win at Pickering Town. Photo by John Hobson
Alhassane Keita netted one of Frickley Athletic's two goals in their win at Pickering Town. Photo by John Hobson
Most Popular

The visitors then went on to be the better side in the second half, although Ponte defended well and seemed set for a point until in injury-time keeper Harry Flatters dropped a cross under pressure and Niall Davie pounced to tap in.

Read More
IN PICTURES: 12 images from Horbury Town's NCE League game against Louth Town

After a win and a defeat in their two matches in the Toolstation NCE Division One Glasshoughton Welfare made it a full set with a 2-2 draw at home to Swallownest.

Jordan Chippendale's last minute goal earned a share of the spoils after Welfare had twice been behind. Nathan Perks got their first equaliser on the half-hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glasshoughton were back in action on Tuesday night at Shirebrook Town and lost 3-1 after taking an 18th minute lead through Harry Spooner.

A home game with Parkgate is next up this Saturday.

Frickley Athletic travelled to play Pickering Town on Tuesday night and came away with an excellent 2-0 success.

A goal in each half, backed up by a solid defensive display, earned a second win in three NCE Premier Division games for the Blues.

Alhassane Keita put them ahead in the 28th minute and the points were secured by a second goal scored by Richard Collier just after the hour.

Frickley are back at home this Saturday as they host Silsden and they are away to Goole next Tuesday.

Related topics:Consett