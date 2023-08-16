Pontefract Collieries game at Consett abandoned while it's mixed fortunes for Frickley and Glasshoughton Welfare
They faced a long travel to play Consett and it proved fruitless as the match started late and ended up being abandoned because of a floodlight failure.The game was almost abandoned twice for a waterlogged pitch and a floodlight failure before being finally called off at 10.30pm following another floodlight failure.Consett were leading 1-0 courtesy of a goal on the stroke of half-time when the match was abandoned.
In last weekend's game Colls looked set for a victory for starters when they went ahead as Jack Steers' volley forced a save from the visiting keeper and Callum Nicell followed up to score his first goal for the club.
More chances came and went before Carlton equalised 10 minutes before half-time through Lamin Manneh.
The visitors then went on to be the better side in the second half, although Ponte defended well and seemed set for a point until in injury-time keeper Harry Flatters dropped a cross under pressure and Niall Davie pounced to tap in.
After a win and a defeat in their two matches in the Toolstation NCE Division One Glasshoughton Welfare made it a full set with a 2-2 draw at home to Swallownest.
Jordan Chippendale's last minute goal earned a share of the spoils after Welfare had twice been behind. Nathan Perks got their first equaliser on the half-hour.
Glasshoughton were back in action on Tuesday night at Shirebrook Town and lost 3-1 after taking an 18th minute lead through Harry Spooner.
A home game with Parkgate is next up this Saturday.
Frickley Athletic travelled to play Pickering Town on Tuesday night and came away with an excellent 2-0 success.
A goal in each half, backed up by a solid defensive display, earned a second win in three NCE Premier Division games for the Blues.
Alhassane Keita put them ahead in the 28th minute and the points were secured by a second goal scored by Richard Collier just after the hour.
Frickley are back at home this Saturday as they host Silsden and they are away to Goole next Tuesday.