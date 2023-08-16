Pontefract Collieries game at Consett abandoned while it's mixed fortunes for Frickley and Glasshoughton Welfare

​They faced a long travel to play Consett and it proved fruitless as the match started late and ended up being abandoned because of a floodlight failure.The game was almost abandoned twice for a waterlogged pitch and a floodlight failure before being finally called off at 10.30pm following another floodlight failure.Consett were leading 1-0 courtesy of a goal on the stroke of half-time when the match was abandoned.

In last weekend's game Colls looked set for a victory for starters when they went ahead as Jack Steers' volley forced a save from the visiting keeper and Callum Nicell followed up to score his first goal for the club.

More chances came and went before Carlton equalised 10 minutes before half-time through Lamin Manneh.

Alhassane Keita netted one of Frickley Athletic's two goals in their win at Pickering Town. Photo by John Hobson

The visitors then went on to be the better side in the second half, although Ponte defended well and seemed set for a point until in injury-time keeper Harry Flatters dropped a cross under pressure and Niall Davie pounced to tap in.

After a win and a defeat in their two matches in the Toolstation NCE Division One Glasshoughton Welfare made it a full set with a 2-2 draw at home to Swallownest.

Jordan Chippendale's last minute goal earned a share of the spoils after Welfare had twice been behind. Nathan Perks got their first equaliser on the half-hour.

Glasshoughton were back in action on Tuesday night at Shirebrook Town and lost 3-1 after taking an 18th minute lead through Harry Spooner.

A home game with Parkgate is next up this Saturday.

Frickley Athletic travelled to play Pickering Town on Tuesday night and came away with an excellent 2-0 success.

A goal in each half, backed up by a solid defensive display, earned a second win in three NCE Premier Division games for the Blues.

Alhassane Keita put them ahead in the 28th minute and the points were secured by a second goal scored by Richard Collier just after the hour.