Pontefract Collieries got what they deserved with a draw from game at Bridlington Town says manager Craig Rouse

Colls followed up a midweek 0-0 draw against fellow play-off hopefuls Carlton Town with the same result at Bridlington Town, which was the more disappointing of the two as the seasiders had been beaten 3-0 a Pontefract just two weeks earlier.

Ponte remain in fifth place with seven matches remaining, but have now been joined on 54 points by Belper Town and only remain ahead of them on goal difference ahead of the two clubs’ meeting at the Hunters Stadium this Saturday.

They do have two games in hand, however, on fourth-placed Newton Aycliffe and are only one point behind them so remain in a strong position for a top five finish.

Pontefract Collieries battled to a draw at Bridlington Town. Picture: Dom Taylor

Colls have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, but manager Rouse was also left to pick the bones out of a second successive game his highly rated strikeforce has failed to find the target.

He said: “The conditions won the game really, in terms of a windy day not conducive to anybody playing productive football.

"It really turned the game into a battle. In fairness both teams have cancelled each other out and made it difficult for each other.

"Probably 0-0 is a fair result, I don’t think either team produced any bits of quality that could make the difference.

"Both teams will not be satisfied, but probably take a point and look forward.”

Colls were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute when Danny Burns was controversially sent-off, but only played with a man short for 10 minutes as the hosts also had a central defender red carded.

"Last week the referee was outstanding, doing his best to keep players on the pitch. There could have easily been two red cards, one for each team, and it was refreshing to see then we come here today and it seemed exactly the opposite,” said Rouse.

"I don’t think the referee has been entirely poor, but he’s too quick to make them decisions. He didn’t give himself any time, he hasn’t consulted his linesman.

"The ball was already in our keeper’s hands, the left-back’s coming round on the cover and he flashes a red card.

"Up the other end 10 minutes later very similar, he flashes a red card to their man and it’s an easy thing to even things up and get out of the firing line.

"But I don’t want to go too far into that – we didn’t produce enough quality and we haven’t done enough to win it. We probably got what we deserved out of the game and it’s a point.”

Rouse is now looking forward to a Bank Holiday fixture list that sees Ponte follow up their home game with Belper with a trip to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Monday.