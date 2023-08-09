Craig Rouse’s men were left frustrated when the wet weather meant the game could not be played last weekend, but they made up for any lost time when two up by half-time on their way to a convincing success.

An early chance saw Adam Priestley denied by the visiting keeper before the opening goal arrived on 17 minutes when returning hero Connor Smythe raced through to roll the ball into the net.

Within a minute it was 2-0 as Gavin Rothery bundled the ball in from close range after the keeper had been unable to deal with a dangerous long throw delivered into the box.

Pontefract Collieries players celebrate a first half goal in their FA Cup tie against Birtley Town. Photo by JLH Photography

Only a couple of good defensive blocks prevented more goals and it stayed 2-0 to the break.

New signing Adam Haw missed a chance for a debut goal when he headed over from close range in the second period when Birtley went down to 10 men after Kyle Wharton was red carded for a swinging arm.

Despite their numerical disadvantage the visitors created a decent chance, but home keeper Harry Flatters was equal to it with a smart save.

Colls finally put the tie to bed three minutes from time when substitute Joe Lumsden headed home from Oli Metcalfe’s fine cross.

Ponte came close to further goals in the closing stages, but could be pleased with their display and result to give themselves a boost ahead of their kick-off in the Northern Premier League East this Saturday.