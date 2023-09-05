Pontefract Collieries show their mettle in winning comeback against Belper Town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colls followed their wins over Cleethorpes Town and Ossett United with a 3-1 away success at Belper Town as Adam Haw, with a penalty, Frankie Sinfield and Elliot Owen netted.

But they had to come from behind after Kevin Bastos opened the scoring for the home side early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have the setback we had two minutes into the second half you get asked questions,” said Colls boss Rouse.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pontefract Collieries manager Craig Rouse was pleased the way his team came from behind to beat Belper Town to make it three wins on the spin.

"We’ve had to come through that and show our mettle and show what we’re all about.

"We’ve got to be delighted with the result. The performances have been there throughout the season – maybe not so the results at the beginning, but we are starting to show the plan of how we want to play and we are taking that to teams.

"We are starting to see now that players are returning and the group’s getting stronger. Ultimately that only makes competition for places stronger and whilever you’ve got the shirt and play well you stay in the side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ponte are away again this Saturday when they travel to play Stockton Town in a first qualifying round tie in the FA Vase.

“They are a really good side and it’s no coincidence that they have been play-off finalists two years on the spin,” added Rouse.

"They’re a side expected to be up there, especially on their surface. You have to be compact and solid and take your chances when they arrive.