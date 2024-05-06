Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A convincing 4-0 victory over Knaresborough Town in a game played at Ossett United’s Ingfield ground brought some silverware back to Ponte and in some ways made up for the bitter disappointment of a NPL East play-off defeat a few days earlier at Dunston.

The win made history for Colls as it was the first time they have had the County Cup in their possession after several near misses in the past and it ensured they had something tangible to show for their efforts over a season when the club has progressed again on and off the field.

Craig Rouse’s men were ahead from the 16th minute when Jack Boyle’s cross was put away by Adam Haw.

Adam Haw opened the scoring for Pontefract Collieries in the West Riding County Cup final. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Jack Steers and Danny Burns both hit the woodwork as Colls came close to extending their lead before Knaresborough went down to 10 men after a two-footed challenge saw their left-back Harry Lee sent-off.

With Ponte looking to take advantage of their extra man they went close twice, but did double their lead on the stroke of half-time as Steers headed home a Boyle corner.

Two more goals followed after the break with Bailey Thompson – who had earlier hit the post – and substitute Mikey Dunn on target to complete a fine win.

The scenes of celebration were in stark contrast to in midweek when Colls lost 2-0 at Dunston to in the NPL East play-off semi-final.

Mikey Dunn came off the bench to score Pontefract Collieries' fourth goal in the West Riding County Cup final against Knaresborough Town. Picture: Daniel Kerr

They felt hard done to after playing all bar five minutes with 10 men after Jack Vann was red carded for what was seen as a dangerous tackle.

The fact the decision was later overturned with no suspension for Vann due to “an instance of wrongful dismissal” was scant consolation for the Ponte team who effectively saw their promotion dream ended by the controversial red card.