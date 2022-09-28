Pontefract Collieries take a point from a six-goal thriller with Dunston

Behind twice in the second half, they were happy in the end to bring a point back from their long travel after drawing 3-3.

It means they still remain unbeaten in the league, but they have drawn four of their six matches.

Colls made the better start and were ahead on 24 minutes through forward Mikey Dunn who headed home after meeting Harry Spratt’s perfect cross.

Adam Priestley scored twice after coming off the bench for Pontefract Collieries against Dunston. Picture: Josh Harper

It stayed 1-0 up to the interval thanks to a fine Lloyd Allinson point blank range save although the away side had largely controlled the game.

Five goals were to follow in the second half, beginning with Michael Fowler putting away a penalty for the hosts on 53 minutes.

It was more open now and Dunston took the lead as Carl Finnigan netted despite there being a hint of a foul.

Colls’ response was almost instant with substitute Adam Priestley pouncing on a defensive error to finish superbly in the bottom corner.

A second penalty, given for handball and put away by Terry Galbraith, appeared to win it for the home team in the last 10 minutes. But Craig Rouse’s men showed commendable spirit to fight back again with Priestley grabbing his second goal when latching on to a loose ball in the box.

Ponte are back at home this Saturday when they take on Shildon and they travel to play Brighouse Town net Tuesday.

Colls have bolstered their squad with two additions in the last week.

Midfielder Cody Cromack is familiar to fans, having played for the club between 2017 and 2020. He has since appeared for Worksop and most recently Tadcaster Albion before returning to Ponte.

He will join up with young striker Jerome Greaves who has arrived from Guiseley.