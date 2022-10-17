News you can trust since 1852
Pontefract Collieries trio to run Manchester Marathon to support Food Hub

Pontefract Collieries is supporting the efforts of three supporters who are aiming to raise money for the Food Hub based at the club’s Beechnut Lane home.

By Tony Harber
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Gareth Athorn, Nick Wainman and Emma Wainman have confirmed they are running the Manchester Marathon in April, 2023, in a bid to raise £1000 to provide further support to the Pontefract Food Hub.

The hub currently provides families in and around the local community with vital support of food and hygiene supplies.

This all started back in the height of the pandemic to support families in need and has continued to ensure those families receive the help they need.

Pontefract Collieries supporters are aiming to raise funds to help local families.

Gareth, Nick and Emma all follow Colls both home and away and are often found behind the goal supporting the first team on match days. They are also keen runners and thought of no better way than to challenge themselves while raising money for a great cause.

You can support them and the food hub by donating at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/PontefractCollieries-FoodHub?utm_term=YyWb7bXyD