News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
42 minutes ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard

Pontefract Collieries unable to back up impressive weekend victory as they lose out at Stocksbridge

​After an impressive win on Saturday it was a tale of disappointment for Pontefract Collieries 48 hours later when they played the second of their Easter fixtures.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Away to Stocksbridge Park Steels, they gave it a go after trailing 2-0 at half-time, but struggled to test the opposition goalkeeper with no further goals forthcoming.

Colls got off to a bad start as they lost striker Dec Bacon to injury in the first 10 minutes after he had been unable to take an early one-on-one chance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They then found themselves a goal behind after Ross Goodwin bundled the ball home at the near post from a corner.

Spencer Clarke hit the post with a header in Pontefract Collieries' 2-0 defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: Josh HarperSpencer Clarke hit the post with a header in Pontefract Collieries' 2-0 defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: Josh Harper
Spencer Clarke hit the post with a header in Pontefract Collieries' 2-0 defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: Josh Harper
Most Popular

Tomas Poole doubled the home lead with a well struck free-kick finding the top corner of the net on the stroke of half-time.

Ponte were left with a big task in the second period, but a bright start saw them go mighty close to pulling a goal back as Spencer Clarke hit the post with a header.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More chances were created, but it was not Ponte’s day and they lost 2-0 to stay in tenth place in the Pitching In NPL East,

Pontefract still have three games left this season and will be at home to play-off chasing Long Eaton United this Saturday then at home to relegation threatened Carlton Town next Tuesday.

Forward Mikey Dunn took the plaudits after a two-goal performance that helped Colls to end a seven-match run without a victory as they beat Lincoln United 3-1 last Saturday when Adam Priestley also netted.

Read More
Mikey Dunn earns praise after two-goal display lights up Pontefract Collieries w...
StocksbridgePontefract