Pontefract Collieries unable to back up impressive weekend victory as they lose out at Stocksbridge

Away to Stocksbridge Park Steels, they gave it a go after trailing 2-0 at half-time, but struggled to test the opposition goalkeeper with no further goals forthcoming.

Colls got off to a bad start as they lost striker Dec Bacon to injury in the first 10 minutes after he had been unable to take an early one-on-one chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then found themselves a goal behind after Ross Goodwin bundled the ball home at the near post from a corner.

Spencer Clarke hit the post with a header in Pontefract Collieries' 2-0 defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: Josh Harper

Tomas Poole doubled the home lead with a well struck free-kick finding the top corner of the net on the stroke of half-time.

Ponte were left with a big task in the second period, but a bright start saw them go mighty close to pulling a goal back as Spencer Clarke hit the post with a header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More chances were created, but it was not Ponte’s day and they lost 2-0 to stay in tenth place in the Pitching In NPL East,

Pontefract still have three games left this season and will be at home to play-off chasing Long Eaton United this Saturday then at home to relegation threatened Carlton Town next Tuesday.