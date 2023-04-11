Pontefract Collieries unable to back up impressive weekend victory as they lose out at Stocksbridge
After an impressive win on Saturday it was a tale of disappointment for Pontefract Collieries 48 hours later when they played the second of their Easter fixtures.
Away to Stocksbridge Park Steels, they gave it a go after trailing 2-0 at half-time, but struggled to test the opposition goalkeeper with no further goals forthcoming.
Colls got off to a bad start as they lost striker Dec Bacon to injury in the first 10 minutes after he had been unable to take an early one-on-one chance.
They then found themselves a goal behind after Ross Goodwin bundled the ball home at the near post from a corner.
Tomas Poole doubled the home lead with a well struck free-kick finding the top corner of the net on the stroke of half-time.
Ponte were left with a big task in the second period, but a bright start saw them go mighty close to pulling a goal back as Spencer Clarke hit the post with a header.
More chances were created, but it was not Ponte’s day and they lost 2-0 to stay in tenth place in the Pitching In NPL East,
Pontefract still have three games left this season and will be at home to play-off chasing Long Eaton United this Saturday then at home to relegation threatened Carlton Town next Tuesday.
Forward Mikey Dunn took the plaudits after a two-goal performance that helped Colls to end a seven-match run without a victory as they beat Lincoln United 3-1 last Saturday when Adam Priestley also netted.