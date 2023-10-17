Record 11-goal victory lifts Wakefield AFC up to fourth place in NCE Division One

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield started the day in sixth, with goal difference keeping them out of the play-off spots, while struggling Ollerton were third from bottom with just four points to their name, writes Austin Ainsworth.

With that in mind goal difference may have been something Wakefield hoped to positively affect in the match, but never in their wildest dreams would they have envisaged what was to unfold, as they eclipsed their previous best league result of 8-1 against Jubilee Sports in April 2022 with an incredible 11-0 victory.

The goals did not immediately flow as despite bossing possession and creating several chances Wakefield did not manage a shot on target in the first 20 minutes.

The first goal did come in the 26th minute as Jack Durkin was the man to open the floodgates as he finished well through a crowd of players after meeting Jaydan Sandhu’s corner at the back post.

Three minutes later the excellent Sandhu scored his sixth goal of the season with a fine curling finish after Cameron Barnett had picked him out in the box.

Not long after Sandhu got his brace with a goal that bore all the hallmarks of him and Wakefield at their best with good work in the build-up by Nathan Hawkhead and Callum Charlton.

Four more goals followed before half-time in a ridiculous 10 minutes of cut-throat stuff from the home side.

Sebastian Losa got the next one when Hawkhead again showed great vision to thread a ball through the middle. Kieran Ceesay then netted after a move involving Hawkhead and Barnett.

Barnett completed a hat-trick of assists with a neat little reverse pass for Mason Rubie to run on to and finish.

And Wakey were in no mood to sit back and admire their work as Rubie scored his second to make it 7-0 on the stroke of half-time after being set up by Ceesay.

Striker Jake Morrison was brought on for the start of the second half and within five minutes had his name on the scoresheet with a half-volley chip over the goalkeeper for his 43rd goal in 51 Wakefield appearances.

The hosts had to wait another 20 minutes for their ninth goal as Barnett, capping an excellent performance, got a deserved goal after substitute Owan Derrett passed inside for him to beat his man to score.

Cory Woodward then made it double figures moments later when he met Danny Youel’s corner at the back post to chest the ball in.

By this point, Edward Busfield had gone off injured and, with all four outfield substitutes used, goalkeeper George Bristol borrowed a shirt and came on alongside Morrison up front. He almost scored in the 79th minute with an audacious bicycle-kick that went just wide.

The scoring was completed by Ceesay following Youel’s pass.

The game had been the perfect storm for Wakefield as Ollerton played right in to their hands by standing off and leaving too much space. Tellingly, there were no cards given out by the referee in a game of only a handful of fouls and that suited the home side, with the result evidence of how dangerous and deadly Wakefield can be when they are allowed to play.

That takes nothing away from Wakefield’s performance however, with the margin of victory trumping anything any other side have managed against Ollerton, or anyone else for that matter, so far this year.

With so many similar previous games this season, within which Wakefield failed to convert their chances, when asked what the difference was Wakefield manager Gabe Mozzini had this to say: “There wasn't much difference, to be honest.

“People may think that, because of the result, we may have done things differently. But it wasn't the case, we didn't change our plan apart from always trying to increase intensity.

“The way we play has been creating chances and in the long run we'll score goals. Lack of luck never lasts forever.

“It’ll definitely be a big confidence booster for our lads. They believe in the way we play, but playing too many games in a row without taking our chances can negatively affect morale.

"In a game where we won 11-0, naturally many players played well. But, I'd say that Jaydan (Sandhu) and Kieron (Ceesay) played very well.”