Retro sport: Here are 22 pictures from the sport pages of the Wakefield Express in 2012

By Kara McKune
Published 1st Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 11:05 BST
We looked through our archives and found these 22 pictures that featured in our sports pages, over ten years ago.

See how many of the photos you remember from the top sporting stories of 2012.

No way through for Paul Jackson and no good news for Castleford Tigers as they lost 40-12 to local rivals Wakefield Wildcats. 'Derby misery for woeful Cas' said the August 9 headline.

1. Tigers lose derby

No way through for Paul Jackson and no good news for Castleford Tigers as they lost 40-12 to local rivals Wakefield Wildcats. 'Derby misery for woeful Cas' said the August 9 headline. Photo: National World

Ian Mattison was named as the new Castleford RUFC skipper after the team began pre-season preparations a decade ago.

2. Castleford captain

Ian Mattison was named as the new Castleford RUFC skipper after the team began pre-season preparations a decade ago. Photo: National World

Castleford Tigers chief executive Steve Ferris vowed to restore happier times at the club and asked fans to keep the faith. 'We know we have loyal fans, but we also know they are becoming increasingly disillusioned,"

3. Keep the faith

Castleford Tigers chief executive Steve Ferris vowed to restore happier times at the club and asked fans to keep the faith. 'We know we have loyal fans, but we also know they are becoming increasingly disillusioned," Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Featherstone swimmer Sarah Shutt set six new world records when representing Able2 Pontefract Special Olympics at the seventh annual British Learning Disability Swimming Championships at Sheffield's Ponds Forge Sports Centre.

4. World record holder Sarah

Featherstone swimmer Sarah Shutt set six new world records when representing Able2 Pontefract Special Olympics at the seventh annual British Learning Disability Swimming Championships at Sheffield's Ponds Forge Sports Centre. Photo: National World

