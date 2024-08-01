Retro sport: Here are 22 pictures from the sport pages of the Wakefield Express ten years ago

See how many of the photos you remember from the top sporting stories of 2012.
1. Tigers lose derby
No way through for Paul Jackson and no good news for Castleford Tigers as they lost 40-12 to local rivals Wakefield Wildcats. 'Derby misery for woeful Cas' said the August 9 headline. Photo: National World
2. Castleford captain
Ian Mattison was named as the new Castleford RUFC skipper after the team began pre-season preparations a decade ago. Photo: National World
3. Keep the faith
Castleford Tigers chief executive Steve Ferris vowed to restore happier times at the club and asked fans to keep the faith. 'We know we have loyal fans, but we also know they are becoming increasingly disillusioned," Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. World record holder Sarah
Featherstone swimmer Sarah Shutt set six new world records when representing Able2 Pontefract Special Olympics at the seventh annual British Learning Disability Swimming Championships at Sheffield's Ponds Forge Sports Centre. Photo: National World
