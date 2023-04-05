Ross Hardaker at the double as Emley keep play-off hopes alive with victory over Frickkey Athletic

With three games to go, Emley now need to win all three and then hope Winterton lose at home to Hallam on Saturday to nick second place and secure a play-off spot in the Toolstation NCE Premier, writes Martin Eastwood.

It was therefore a vital three points and the third time Emley have beaten Frickley this season, netting three times in all three games.

Frickley were on the front foot straight away as they forced a corner from the very first attack, the resulting flag kick being cleared after hitting the post.

Ross Hardaker scored two well taken goals in Emley's victory over Frickley Athletic. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley came into the game as Junayd Cassius-Gill fired wide after good switch play from left to right.

Just two minutes later the crowd were treated to a beauty of an opening goal. An Emley corner was not cleared, it was recycled by Iyrwah Gooden, then half cleared by a defender straight to the feet of left-back Ross Hardaker who from a tight angle just inside the box smashed a thunderous left footer into the far corner to the delight of the crowd.

Emley had another chance a few minutes later with Gooden seeing a header saved by the visiting keeper after some fabulous one touch build-up play involving Metcalfe, Walker and Hardaker.

The Pewits were well on top now and playing some neat football and causing problems down both flanks, they almost had a second just around the half hour but the defence scrambled off the line.

With half-time approaching Emley nailed a second and again it was a delightful goal. Great work on the left by Donae Lawrence, who twisted and teased the defence, played into Paul Walker, then it was back to Lawrence who played a neat little pass into the path of Hardaker who slotted home from another tight angle, his name sang with gusto again by the Emley fans.

As at Knaresborough on Saturday, Emley with a 2-0 half-time lead were content to manage the game early in the second half with not a lot of action, Frickley had a couple of half chances but they were dealt with soundly by the Emley rearguard.

Just short of the hour, a good patient Emley attack ended with Metcalfe shooting wide after being set up by Gooden.

Then another great chance went begging for the Pewits, a lovely move down the right saw the defence block several, at least one off the line as Clegg, Metcalfe and Walker were all involved but somehow the third goal did not come and the visitors were happy to clear their lines.

With chances at a premium and the game seemingly petering out, Emley struck again, after a good few minutes of pressure without creating much, they finally got a breakthrough, with a bit of luck.

A ball from the left was crossed in and the keeper could not gather, but Gooden was not going to turn down an opportunity as he span and again, from a tight angle lifted the ball into the roof of the net in front of the vocal supporters in the shed.

That was game over for Frickley, who to their credit kept going and managed to cause a couple of moments of concern, but Fortune-West put his shot wide.

Almost on full time Emley were awarded a free-kick just outside the area as Harrison was sent tumbling, Hardaker was already on his way to claim it and look for a hat-trick.The crowd descended in a hush as Hardaker stepped up, but the visiting wall did its job and Metcalfe sent the rebound wide.