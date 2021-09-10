Shock seven-goal hammering ends Nostell MW’s unbeaten start

Football: Nostell MW.

They were up against early season pacesetters Brigg Town, but Welfare started the game level with them on points with both teams boasting an unbeaten league record so no-one could have seen the result coming.

Nostell were still level until just before the half-hour mark, but Dayle Hutson’s goal opened the floodgates.

Within five minutes Scott Phillips doubled the home side’s lead and they added two more before the break with Phillips again and Andrew Taylor netting.

There was no improvement after the break as Brigg scored again through Hutson and Welfare went down to 10 men. Both Hutson and Phillips went on to complete their hat-tricks.