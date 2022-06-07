Skipper Jack Cowgill commits to Ossett United but James Walshaw and Dec McGivern leave

Striker Walshaw returned to Ossett last year and stood in as joint caretaker manager following the departure of Wayne Benn during the season, but has chosen to play his football elsewhere.

Defender McGivern has also made himself a favourite at Ingfield, but has now chosen to leave despite the club saying it offered him a new deal, as was Walshaw.

United fans have been delivered some good news, however, with confirmation that skipper Jack Cowgill has committed to the club for the 2022/23 Northern Premier League season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Walshaw has left Ossett United after a year with the club.

It will be his third season at Ingfield and second as captain after he turned down offers from clubs higher in the pyramid to stay with Ossett.

Former Barnsley FC junior Cowgill is keen to be part of Jas Colliver and Mark Ward’s squad as they look to improve on the ninth place finish in the Pitching In NPL East Division.

He said: “I cannot wait to get started, we had a positive end to the season and hopefully we can build on that.”

Colliver said “We are delighted to retain the skipper, he played the back end of last season about 60% fit and had a difficult year with injuries and playing through them before fully healed.

“We are confident Jack can now kick on and reach his full potential. He loves the club and fans and is looking forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Colliver and Ward have not stopped since the final whistle went on last season with both looking to retain the majority of last season’s squad as well as bringing in new recruits.

NPL registration forms have not yet been released for the new season and once the club has these and players signatures on them, further player announcements will be made.

Ossett, meanwhile, have added another fixture to their list of pre-season matches.