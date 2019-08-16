Start of a 'new era' for Ossett Town Juniors as home pitches are redeveloped

One of the Wakefield district’s biggest grassroots sports clubs are hailing the start of a “new era” as major redevelopment work starts at their home.

Ossett Town Juniors and their host of children's teams have moved off Spring Mill playing fields, for this season only, to allow for improvements to be made.

Peter Chappelow from Chappelow Sports Turf, Coun Lynn Masterman and club vice chair Georgina Mathery

Hundreds of thousands of pounds is being ploughed into the site, with a refurbishing of the old changing and shower block now underway.

Once completed the facilities will eventually have a rejuvenated social area, brand new toilets and a retiled roof.

Grass will be laid on the pitches from next month, and there will be more off-street parking for parents and coaches.

It’s all been made possible with the help of grants from the Football Foundation and Wakefield Council.

The club’s vice chair, Georgina Mathery, said: “While this is the culmination of years of hard work, it is also the beginning of a new era for Ossett Town Juniors.

"As one of the largest football clubs in the district, we will now have a home we can call out own from which we will be able to offer even more opportunities to young boys and girls over the coming years.

"We have to thank officers in Wakefield Council along with our local ward members for the support they have offered in making our project a reality."

The work means that Juniors' boys' and girls' teams have to play on other pitches elsewhere in the district this season, but the club says that sacrifice will be worth it.

Wakefield Council ward member for Ossett, Lynn Masterman, said: “The football club is at the heart of the Ossett community and I am proud to be able to have supported their efforts over recent years.

"Its achievements go well beyond playing football by providing a safe and enjoyable environment where parents and children can come together to share in the social activities the club organises.

"While the playing fields are leased to the club and the financial investment needs protecting, Ossett Town Juniors will happily work with other community clubs to make their facilities available."

Local Democracy Reporting Service