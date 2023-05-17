​Stefan Furness at the double as Durkar FC triumph in Jim Callaghan Cup final

Beechwood WMC started as favourites for the final, based on league positions as they will finish in the top two in the Premier Division of the Wakefield Saturday League while Durkar came into the match in fifth place.

But it was Durkar who proved the stronger on the day as they ran away with the final in the second half win 4-0 in a game played at Hall Green United’s ground.

The first half saw a close contest with Durkar 1-0 ahead after Stefan Furness opened the scoring.

Durkar FC celebrate winning the Jim Callaghan Cup final.

Furness netted again after the break and it was 3-0 when Adam Richardson struck.

Red Bates rounded off the scoring, making it 4-0 before the close.

The rain luckily held off and the final was attended by a large crowd that included some of the players in the junior teams at Durkar, who were mascots on the day.

Durkar had beaten league leaders Fryston FC 5-2 in the semi-finals while Beechwood reached the final with a 2-1 win over William Street. Beechwood WMC joined the Wakefield League in the 2009/10 season as Beechwood Gate FC and have been successful in their time, reaching the final on four occasions.

Goalmouth action from the Jim Callaghan Cup final.